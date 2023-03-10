Open in App
Middleburg Heights, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Middleburg Heights Food Pantry marks 20 years of community service

By Beth Mlady, Special to cleveland.com,

5 days ago
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights Food Pantry is commemorating 20 years of service, with the need to feed the hungry greater than ever. Located...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
City of Elyria issues warnings to troubled event center
Elyria, OH13 hours ago
Updates on municipal complex, library projects in Brooklyn: Sun Postings
Brooklyn, OH1 day ago
Cleveland’s wise move to cede management of historic Highland Park Golf Course to nonprofit: editorial
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Akron’s Access Shelter sets annual Youth Impact Day for April 29
Akron, OH4 hours ago
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream at Pearl Road & Ellsworth Drive wins Strongsville Planning Commission approval
Strongsville, OH1 day ago
Parma City Schools appoints new board of education member Angela Schwark
Parma, OH11 hours ago
Habitat for Humanity dedicates Cleveland home to deserving family
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Fire at Avon Lake apartment complex sends 4 people to hospital
Avon Lake, OH1 day ago
Lunch aide/attorney & former teacher appointed to North Royalton City Council
North Royalton, OH1 day ago
Cleveland to spend millions on new police buildings, above and beyond cost of new HQ
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Cuyahoga County announces strategic plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2027
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Former Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams begins work as interim Richmond Heights chief
Richmond Heights, OH19 hours ago
Fire on Euclid Avenue closes businesses in strip mall
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Sheffield Lake businesses move in side-by-side
Sheffield Lake, OH1 day ago
Discount Drug Mart finally starting construction on former State Road Elementary site in Parma
Parma, OH2 days ago
Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State
Lakewood, OH1 day ago
MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed suspends bonuses that led to former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ firing
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
Brooklyn City Schools Board of Education member Rob Slattery announces mayoral bid
Brooklyn, OH11 hours ago
Beachwood developer’s proposed 20-lot cluster subdivision in North Royalton wins preliminary approval
North Royalton, OH1 day ago
Hearsay Causes Some Maple Heights Residents to Question the Occupation of Its Council Members: None of them are Lawyers
Maple Heights, OH1 day ago
(Updated): "Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Sells for More Than $10 Million
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Where To Get Delicious Corned Beef in Greater Cleveland
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
What ever happened to Cleveland’s Black Women and Girls Commission?
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Massive fire at former CLE bakery
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Truck Stops after Last Call and Other Thoughts
Lodi, OH2 days ago
Where to find the best pizza in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
Golden Retriever Rescue in desperate need of foster families
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Drunk woman, with 12-year-old daughter in car, strikes two moving vehicles on Chagrin Boulevard: Beachwood police blotter
Beachwood, OH17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy