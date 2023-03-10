Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
CowbellCorner

What to Know and How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball vs. Alabama in the SEC Tournament

By Crissy Froyd,

5 days ago

March Madness continues for Mississippi State men's basketball as the Bulldogs face the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament.

The postseason continues for Mississippi State men's basketball as the Bulldogs go head to head with the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who are fresh off of a double-bye week.

MSU most recently won an overtime thriller, 69-68 over the Florida Gators on Thursday evening in a game that wasn't the prettiest but was one in which it got the outcome it was after.

In the upcoming game, everything is on the line for the Bulldogs to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, while Alabama is in a bit more of a comfortable position as the more dominant and favored overall team, running for a  potential second tournament title in the last three seasons.

Alabama is on the right side of the all-time series between these two teams with an 132-78 record against State since the two programs started meeting on the court.

Here's what to know and how to tune in as the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide clash, regardless of where you are at tip-off:

Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)

Weather: 56 degrees, Clear

When: March 10, 12 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+Package)

