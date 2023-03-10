Open in App
Bloomington, IN
HoosiersNow

Indiana Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino Confident Running the Show in Postseason Play

By Jack Ankony,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qE1T_0lEaqn0t00

Xavier Johnson's injury put Jalen Hood-Schifino in a tough position as a freshman, but he accepted the challenge on his way to becoming Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Johnson won't return this season, and Hood-Schifino is ready to run the show as Indiana's point guard.

CHICAGO, Ill. – When senior point guard Xavier Johnson went down with a broken foot at Kansas on Dec. 17, Indiana had no choice but to turn to freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson knew Hood-Schifino was talented when he recruited him, but Hood-Schifino logging every minute at point guard wasn't part of Woodson's plan. Hood-Schifino took the challenge in stride, and Woodson has seen him make major improvements from his days at Montverde Academy.

Some freshmen may have been overwhelmed in this situation, but Hood-Schifino said having the ball in his hands more frequently gave him the confidence to play his game.

From the perspective of someone who's started 122 Big Ten games, Trayce Jackson-Davis has been most impressed by Hood-Schifino's maturity.

"I just think that, especially with X going down, we relied on him heavily to be the lead ball-handler in the thick of the Big Ten season," Jackson-Davis said. "When you come in and you're a freshman and you're playing in hostile environments, Big Ten environments, and you can do the things that he's done, especially at Purdue and stuff of that nature, it just shows you his potential and how good he is."

Hood-Schifino said spending two seasons at Montverde Academy helped him the most mentally, and playing a national schedule and enduing long practices every day  prepared his body for the Big Ten.

After averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists with a 36.3 3-point shooting percentage, Hood-Schifino won Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He scored a career-high 35 points at Mackey Arena to complete the season sweep of Purdue, and on Thursday, Hood-Schifino was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award.

"He's made a major jump in being able to run my stuff in terms of offensive stuff, still be able to score the ball and do the things that he's capable of doing," Woodson said. "From the defensive side, I mean, he's done a lot of good things on both sides of the ball to help us win games. That's important."

Throughout January, February and into March, questions about Johnson's potential return loomed. Would he return to the starting lineup, and if so, how would this affect team chemistry so late in the season?

Johnson rehabbed his foot injury for over two months, but Indiana announced on Saturday that he will not return this season. Instead, Johnson plans apply for a medical hardship waiver in hopes of playing a sixth season in 2023-24.

"Honestly no one expected X to go out this early or to go out at all, so now it definitely put a lot of weight on my shoulders, especially running the show at point guard," Hood-Schifino said. "[Johnson] being an experienced guy, him being in college for years, he's just giving me his knowledge and helping me out when he can."

Indiana begins postseason play on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and it's Hood-Schifino's offense to run the rest of the way.

While Hood-Schifino had one of the best seasons of any freshman in college basketball, he hasn't been without flaws. His performance against Maryland, Indiana's opponent on Friday, is a prime example. Hood-Schifino had arguably his worst game of the season on Jan. 31 at the Xfinity Center, connecting on just 1-of-14 shot attempts with four turnovers.

But perhaps his best trait has been an ability to bounce back from tough games or mistakes. Following the Maryland game, Hood-Schifino scored 16 points and made a clutch layup over Zach Edey to defeat Purdue on Feb. 4. After making an ugly turnover late in the game against Illinois on Feb. 18, he stepped up to drain a crucial jump shot that helped Indiana sneak out the victory.

Approaching his first taste of tournament basketball at the college level, Hood-Schifino is locked in and ready to go.

"At the end of the day it's basketball, so we already know what we came here to do," Hood-Schifino said. "A lot of times in this tournament we're going to play teams that we already played multiple times, so it's going to come down to the mental mistakes or whatever, so we got to stay locked in and be prepared. I feel like we've been going hard these last couple days and we're excited to get out there and play."

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • HOW TO WATCH IU-MARYLAND: Indiana begins Big Ten Tournament play in the quarterfinals against Maryland on Friday at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history, stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
  • OPENING LINE: Even though Indiana lost to Maryland by double-digits in late January, the Hoosiers are a very slight favorite over the Terrapins in their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Friday night. Here's the latest on the point spread, plus a great breakdown of both teams against the number this season. CLICK HERE
  • THREE THINGS TO WATCH: Here are three storylines to watch when Indiana takes on Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night at the United Center. CLICK HERE
  • MARYLAND BEATS MINNESOTA: No. 6 seed Maryland handled business on Thursday night against No. 14 seed Minnesota, securing a 70-54 win behind 20 points from Donta Scott. The Terrapins advance to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, where they'll face No. 3 seed Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN ROUNDUP (MARCH 9): It was another day of upsets on Thursday at the Big Ten Tournament, with Rutgers, Ohio State and Penn State all winning as lower seeds. Maryland became the first higher seed to win in the last game, and gets Indiana next. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: The Big Ten men's basketball tournament is Wednesday through Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. Here's the full schedule, with game times and TV information, plus a lot of great stats and newsy nuggets on the tournament. CLICK HERE
  • NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: The 2023 NCAA Tournament appears to be wide open this season. The field of 58 will be announced on Sunday night. Here's everything you need to know about the field so far, and locations for all games played between March 14 and April 3, when a champion will be decided in Houston, Texas. CLICK HERE
Community Policy