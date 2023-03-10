Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
HoosiersNow

NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament: First Four Explained

By Haley Jordan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnXcG_0lEaqm8A00

The First Four round of the Division I NCAA Basketball Tournament is essentially a play-in style four games where the winners will earn their way into the field of 64 teams.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The First Four round of the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament is often misunderstood, or fans simply aren't aware of how teams ended up there.

In 2011 on the men's side and 2021 for the women, the First Four was introduced to trim the number of teams from 68 to 64 in the first round. Thirty-one automatic qualifiers plus 37 at-large bids means eight teams would enter its own play-in style tournament across four games.

The First Four round consists of two games featuring the four lowest-ranked automatic qualifiers and two games between the four lowest-ranked, at-large bids. The winners of these matchups earn their way into the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the field of 64 teams.

Here are examples from last year's First Four to paint the full picture:

2022 Men's First Four

Midwest: Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi 67

East: Indiana 66, Wyoming 58

South: Wright State 93, Bryant 82

West: Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87

Texas Southern earned its spot into the field of 64 and then competed in the first round of the Midwest region where the Tigers fell to the eventual champions Kansas.

Indiana advanced to the first round where it lost to Saint Mary's in the East region. Wright State fell to Arizona in the South region, and Notre Dame got as far as the second round in the West.

2022 Women's First Four

Greensboro: Howard 55, UIW 51

Greensboro: Dayton 88, DePaul 57

Bridgeport: Longwood 74, Mount St. Mary's 70

Spokane: Missouri State 61, Florida State 50

In the Greensboro region, Howard advanced to the first round but fell to the eventual champions South Carolina while Dayton fell to Georgia.

Longwood lost to NC State in the Bridgeport region as the Wolfpack made it all the way to the Elite Eight. Missouri State lost to Ohio State in the first round of the Spokane region as the Buckeyes eventually advanced to the Sweet 16.

2023 First Four Schedule

  • Men's First Four: Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15 in Dayton Ohio (times TBD)
  • Women's First Four: Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16 (times TBD)

Related stories on NCAA basketball

  • WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT POTENTIAL ONE-SEEDS With Selection Sunday quickly approaching at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, here's a look at the potential one-seeds for the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. CLICK HERE
  • 2023 WOMEN'S MARCH MADNESS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Take a look at the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament schedule complete with dates and locations of all rounds and times for the Final Four and championship game. CLICK HERE
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Four on Wednesday
Dayton, OH13 hours ago
NIT Preview: Big Ten Teams Rutgers, Michigan, Wisconsin Set for Second Season
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Stephen A. Smith Picks Indiana to Final Four; Jay Bilas Likes Kent State's Upset Chances
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
NIT Roundup (March 14): Michigan, Wisconsin Advance, Rutgers Upset at Home in OT
Madison, WI12 hours ago
Dan Dakich Peels Back Curtain on Craziness During Kelvin Sampson, Rob Senderoff Era
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
How to Watch Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech in NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament First Four
Cookeville, TN7 hours ago
Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Breaking Down Indiana Women's and Men's NCAA Tournament Seeds
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Former President Barack Obama Releases 2023 NCAA Brackets, Favors Indiana Women
Bloomington, IN1 hour ago
Xavier Johnson: 'I Cried About It For a Couple Days' After Foot Injury Ended His Season
Bloomington, IN3 hours ago
Indiana Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Holmes, Grace Berger Named AP All-Americans
Bloomington, IN11 hours ago
Indiana Women's Basketball: Kiandra Browne Injury Update
Bloomington, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy