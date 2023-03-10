Open in App
The Associated Press

Eastern Congo hit by rebel attacks; 45 civilians killed

By CHRISTINA MALKIAJUSTIN KABUMBA,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005IWU_0lEaqjTz00
1 of 5

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The death toll from several attacks this week by extremist rebels in eastern Congo has risen to at least 45 people, local officials said on Friday.

Dozens of people were killed by rebels using machetes over two days when rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia with links to the Islamic State group, killed civilians in several villages in North Kivu province, said Saidi Balikwisha, the province’s deputy.

“Here, three or four days don’t go by without us recording deaths, the result of barbarity of the ADF terrorists. That is why once again, we repeat, we need a considerable military force to come that can contribute to the restoration of peace,” he said.

Little has been done to help others whose homes were burned down by the rebels, he said.

Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for power, influence and resources and some to protect their communities. The ADF has been largely active in North Kivu province but has recently extended its operations into neighboring Ituri province and to areas near the regional capital, Goma.

The ADF rebels are accused by the U.N. and rights groups of targeting, maiming, raping and abducting civilians, including children. Earlier this month the United States offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that could lead to the capture of the group’s leader, Seka Musa Baluku.

On Thursday, AP reporters saw bodies lowered into a mass grave in Mukondi where more than 30 people were killed by gunshots, knives and machetes, according to authorities. Community members shovelled dirt over the bodies against a backdrop of destroyed houses.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo condemned the killings and is urging Congo’s authorities to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

———————

Malkia reported from Kinshasa, Congo

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Minnesota Senate majority leader announces she has cancer
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
NTSB: Wing parts from air ambulance fell far from wreckage
Stagecoach, NV2 hours ago
Police: 4 die in shooting at Dallas apartment building
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Oklahoma City bombing figure’s son guilty in Nevada robbery
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Chaos as migrants stopped at Mexico-US border
El Paso, TX2 days ago
EXPLAINER: Next steps for Black reparations in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
Suspect caught in shooting that left 1 officer dead, 1 hurt
Hermann, MO2 days ago
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Houston, TX9 hours ago
US tribes get bison as they seek to restore bond with animal
Tulsa, OK1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy