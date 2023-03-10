Open in App
Clackamas, OR
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Once a regular at the state tournament as a player, Korey Landolt now leads Clackamas to battle as Cavaliers head coach

By Dave Ball,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWbBy_0lEapt1o00

By Dave Ball

PORTLAND — Clackamas girls basketball coach Korey (Beeler) Landolt made three consecutive trips to the Chiles Center as a player in the Cavaliers program in the late 1990s. Now, she is giving this generation of Cavaliers a chance to experience that Purple Palace magic.

After a college playing career that took her to Chemeketa and Concordia, Landolt returned to Happy Valley and has spent the past 18 years in the health and physical education department at the high school. She also plugged back into the basketball program as an assistant coach before taking the helm in 2016.

“Being a Cavalier has always been who I am,” Landolt said. “I always wanted to come back here as a teacher and a coach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFwIt_0lEapt1o00

“She connects with us off the court. If you see her in her classroom, you know you can always drop in and talk about basketball or about what’s going on in life,” senior guard Rhyan Mogel said.

In her seven seasons as head coach, Clackamas has won four Mt. Hood Conference titles with a combined 86-9 (90.5%) record in league play. The Cavaliers have made five trips to the Chiles Center over that span, reaching the semifinals the past three seasons .

“I love this game. I love to compete,” Landolt said. “I love watching kids evolve from the start of a season to the finish, from their freshman year to being a senior, and seeing these girls develop their sense of confidence.”

Each season, Landolt has her players come up with a team motto and T-shirts get printed, usually before the start of league play.

Early this season there were some losses — granted, not your normal, everyday losses. These were setbacks against some of the nation’s best teams at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.

The Cavaliers returned home for Christmas, then faced Washington powerhouse Camas and came up on the short side of a 70-68 score.

“That was our ‘Who are we?’ moment,” Landolt said. “We started having each other’s back. We would have one player step up one night and another the next night. When this group puts their mind to something, they go the extra mile to achieve it.”

The motto?

A call to unity: ‘Nothing can stop what we do together.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esuSE_0lEapt1o00

And nothing has stopped them since.

The Cavaliers are riding a 20-game win streak that includes a 10-point revenge win over Camas at the end of January .

“She sets a high bar for this team. It can be challenging, but in the end, it pays off. Our team really bonds trying to reach that bar,” senior Eliza Buerk said.

“She is a mentor. She builds those relationships with her players, and she isn’t afraid to have those honest conversations.”

Landolt has the unusual challenge of balancing a super talented roster that has multiple players headed to Division I college programs. It is also a youthful team with nine sophomores.

“We all know each other from our club seasons, and she does a great job putting all these pieces together and building that Clackamas identity,” Mogel said.

On the court, the Cavaliers prefer a high-flying pace that fills up the basket in a hurry. Clackamas is the highest-scoring team in the state, averaging almost 70 points per game.

“We have a bunch of athletes, so it’s easy to achieve that style because they can play fast and not get crazy with the ball,” Landolt said.

The coach has found the right mix not only to develop each individual’s game, but also to meld the team into an unselfish unit that is more concerned with the wins than the stat book.

“I’ve been super blessed. Our culture here has been really good over the years,” Landolt said. “One of our biggest goals as a coaching staff is to ensure that everyone feels valuable.”

COMPLETE PLAYOFF COVERAGE

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jayden Fortier, Tualatin 3-star tight end and basketball state champion, previews upcoming Oregon Ducks visit
Tualatin, OR4 hours ago
West Linn boys basketball coach Robert Key: ‘I’ll definitely be back’ next season
West Linn, OR1 day ago
‘I think we're going to be scary these next couple years.’ Brayden Boe and Mountainside flash potential for bright future
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
Relive the 2023 Oregon high school boys and girls basketball 6A state tournaments: Watch highlights from every quarterfinal, semifinal, final game
Portland, OR1 day ago
Jalen Atkins of Barlow voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week
Gresham, OR2 days ago
Meet the 6A girls basketball all-tournament teams: Donovyn Hunter (South Medford), Jazzy Davidson (Clackamas) are unanimous selections
Clackamas, OR2 days ago
Barlow’s Tom Johnson now 6th all-time in wins: ‘He’s a Hall of Fame basketball coach, but he’s a Hall of Fame person, as well’
Gresham, OR12 hours ago
Warmest days of the year expected in Portland this week
Portland, OR13 hours ago
“Only in Portland” – Response to $12 Ice Cubes
Portland, OR1 day ago
HISTORY NOTES: Remembering Oregon's Territorial Days
Oregon City, OR3 days ago
Study shows allergy season is getting longer in these 4 Oregon cities
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland hit with heavy rain, cooling temps Monday
Portland, OR2 days ago
Ex Novo ‘to exit Oregon’, selling two Portland locations
Portland, OR1 day ago
News & Notes: Maryhill Museum opens new season with big changes
Portland, OR3 days ago
Property Watch: Pretty and Pastoral on Sauvie Island
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland Audubon Discontinues The Audubon Because Of Racial Associations
Portland, OR3 days ago
Heavy Rain Is Forecast For Portland As Torrential Rains Hit The Whole West Coast
Portland, OR4 days ago
Juries Uncovering Oregon Dirty Secret: Racism In The Spotlight
Portland, OR2 days ago
Juries Are Starting to Believe That Oregon Harbors Racists
Portland, OR3 days ago
Monday in Portland: Oregon leaders prepared to fight federal lawsuit aimed at banning key abortion pill & more news
Portland, OR2 days ago
Hillsboro Man Charged Following Tuesday Police Pursuit
Hillsboro, OR5 hours ago
Youth Found Responsible in 2021 Fatal Crash on Mulino Road
Canby, OR1 day ago
Woman’s stolen car sold to a dealership, shipped to Hawaii: How was it legal?
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Body found on SE Portland street prompts death investigation
Portland, OR2 days ago
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland police arrest pair on allegations of home invasion in Forest Park neighborhood
Portland, OR1 day ago
Good Afternoon, News: Attempted Book Bans in Oregon, the Flosbury Flop (RIP), and Daylight Savings Vibes With My Dog
Portland, OR2 days ago
The Iconic Oregon Steakhouse That’s Still Sizzling for 80+ Years
Portland, OR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy