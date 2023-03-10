Once a regular at the state tournament as a player, Korey Landolt now leads Clackamas to battle as Cavaliers head coach

By Dave Ball

PORTLAND — Clackamas girls basketball coach Korey (Beeler) Landolt made three consecutive trips to the Chiles Center as a player in the Cavaliers program in the late 1990s. Now, she is giving this generation of Cavaliers a chance to experience that Purple Palace magic.

After a college playing career that took her to Chemeketa and Concordia, Landolt returned to Happy Valley and has spent the past 18 years in the health and physical education department at the high school. She also plugged back into the basketball program as an assistant coach before taking the helm in 2016.

“Being a Cavalier has always been who I am,” Landolt said. “I always wanted to come back here as a teacher and a coach.”

“She connects with us off the court. If you see her in her classroom, you know you can always drop in and talk about basketball or about what’s going on in life,” senior guard Rhyan Mogel said.

In her seven seasons as head coach, Clackamas has won four Mt. Hood Conference titles with a combined 86-9 (90.5%) record in league play. The Cavaliers have made five trips to the Chiles Center over that span, reaching the semifinals the past three seasons .

“I love this game. I love to compete,” Landolt said. “I love watching kids evolve from the start of a season to the finish, from their freshman year to being a senior, and seeing these girls develop their sense of confidence.”

Each season, Landolt has her players come up with a team motto and T-shirts get printed, usually before the start of league play.

Early this season there were some losses — granted, not your normal, everyday losses. These were setbacks against some of the nation’s best teams at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.

The Cavaliers returned home for Christmas, then faced Washington powerhouse Camas and came up on the short side of a 70-68 score.

“That was our ‘Who are we?’ moment,” Landolt said. “We started having each other’s back. We would have one player step up one night and another the next night. When this group puts their mind to something, they go the extra mile to achieve it.”

The motto?

A call to unity: ‘Nothing can stop what we do together.’

And nothing has stopped them since.

The Cavaliers are riding a 20-game win streak that includes a 10-point revenge win over Camas at the end of January .

“She sets a high bar for this team. It can be challenging, but in the end, it pays off. Our team really bonds trying to reach that bar,” senior Eliza Buerk said.

“She is a mentor. She builds those relationships with her players, and she isn’t afraid to have those honest conversations.”

Landolt has the unusual challenge of balancing a super talented roster that has multiple players headed to Division I college programs. It is also a youthful team with nine sophomores.

“We all know each other from our club seasons, and she does a great job putting all these pieces together and building that Clackamas identity,” Mogel said.

On the court, the Cavaliers prefer a high-flying pace that fills up the basket in a hurry. Clackamas is the highest-scoring team in the state, averaging almost 70 points per game.

“We have a bunch of athletes, so it’s easy to achieve that style because they can play fast and not get crazy with the ball,” Landolt said.

The coach has found the right mix not only to develop each individual’s game, but also to meld the team into an unselfish unit that is more concerned with the wins than the stat book.

“I’ve been super blessed. Our culture here has been really good over the years,” Landolt said. “One of our biggest goals as a coaching staff is to ensure that everyone feels valuable.”