Colts' Draft Order Now Official after Comp. Picks

After the NFL rewarded compensatory draft picks on Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts' official draft order is now set.

Following the NFL's rewarding of 2023 compensatory draft picks this week, we now know the league's official draft order , including each of the Indianapolis Colts ' eight selections.

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 2, Pick 35

Round 3, Pick 79 (from Washington )

Round 4, Pick 106

Round 5, Pick 138

Round 5, Pick 162 (from Buffalo )

Round 7, Pick 221

Round 7, Pick 236 (from Tampa Bay )

The Colts were not among the teams given comp. picks to recoup their free-agent losses from last offseason, but they're still set with more than the standard amount of picks due to the wheeling and dealing they've done through trades over the last year.

They are no longer in possession of their original third-round pick after trading it in last year's draft in order to select safety Nick Cross, and the Colts sent their sixth-rounder to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for special teamer Grant Stuard.

The main focus for the Colts in this upcoming draft, obviously, is whatever quarterback they're going to select with their first pick. It could even include trading up from No. 4, which could cost them the 35th-overall selection as well.

