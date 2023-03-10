One dead, one injured in crash

Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. — A vehicle crash Thursday night left one woman dead and another in critical condition, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 258 Beaman Road in Bradford County just before 8 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. One of the women, 50-year-old Letitia Lynn Frye-Irish, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Trooper Johnathon Mosier of the state police at Towanda.

A second woman, later identified as Desiree Lynn Bump, 32, had life-threatening injuries. Bump, who is 14 weeks pregnant, was taken by helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, Mosier said.