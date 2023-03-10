Dolphins Draft Picks Officially Set ... Will There Be More to Come?

The Miami Dolphins currently stand at five picks in the 2023 NFL draft (partly) as the result of the trades that brought Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr.

One day after the NFL announced the compensatory picks for the 2023 draft, the league officially released the complete order for all seven rounds.

The Dolphins, as expected, did not receive one of the 37 compensatory picks based on its complex (and pretty confusing) formula involving compensatory free agents net gains the previous offseason along with minorities hired for promotions as head coach or GM by another organization.

The Dolphins lost WR Mack Hollins as a compensatory free agent last offseason, but that was more than offset by the signings of RB Chase Edmonds, C Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., LB Melvin Ingram, T Terron Armstead, CB Keion Crossen and RB Raheem Mostert.

As a result, the Dolphins currently stand at five picks for the 2023 draft.

THE DOLPHINS ROUND-BY-ROUND 2023 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — None ( the Dolphins forfeited the 21st overall pick, along with a 2024 third-round selection, after being found guilty of violating the league's tampering rules)

Round 2 — 51st overall (20th in round)

Round 3 — 77th overall (13th in round) from New England

Round 3 — 84th overall (21st in round)

Round 4 — None

Round 5 — None

Round 6 — 197th overall (20th in round)

Round 7 — 238th overall (21st in round)

DOLPHINS TRADES INVOLVING 2023 DRAFT PICKS

-- The Dolphins acquired the 29th overall pick from the San Francisco 49ers as part of the 2021 trade involving the third and 12th overall selections, but then traded that pick to the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade for LB Bradley Chubb.

-- The Dolphins acquired a third-round pick from the New England Patriots for WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round selection

-- The Dolphins traded their fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, along with first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and a sixth-round selection in 2023 for WR Tyreek Hill. The sixth-round selection came from the Chicago Bears in the 2021 trade involving WR Jakeem Grant.

-- The Dolphins traded their fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

DOLPHINS LOW ON PICKS AGAIN

The Dolphins always could try to obtain more draft picks before the start of the draft April 28 or during the three days of the draft, whether by trading a veteran or by trading down during the 2023 proceedings.

The team has been in go-for-it mode since last offseason when they acquired not only the many free agents listed above but also made the mega trades for Hill and later for Chubb.

The down side of that approach has been the low supply of draft picks, which obviously can be detrimental to a long-term building process.

After the Dolphins made only four selections in the 2022 draft, they are on course for the lowest total of picks over two drafts — and by a large margin.

The previous team record in this department is the 11 picks between the 2021 (7) and 2022 draft (4), though the Dolphins were able to mitigate the low number of picks by hitting on foundational pieces Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland.

To show how depleted the Dolphins draft haul is, the San Francisco 49ers were awarded seven (SEVEN!) compensatory picks — more than the entire Dolphins draft — for a total of 11 overall.

THE LAST 10 PICKS AT EACH DOLPHINS DRAFT SPOT

51st overall — 2022, C Cam Jurgens, PHI; 2021, T Sam Cosmi, WSH; 2020, CB Trevon Diggs, DAL; 2019, WR A.J. Brown, TEN; 2018, WR Anthony Miller, CHI; 2017, DE DeMarcus Walker DEN; 2016, QB Christian Hackenberg, NYJ; 2015, DE Nate Orchard, CLE; 2014, DT Ego Ferguson, CHI; 2013, CB David Amerson, WSH

77th overall — 2022, T Bernhard Raimann, IND; 2021, WR Josh Palmer, LAC; 2020, DB Michael Ojemudia, DEN; 2019, LB Chase Winovich, NE; 2018, DE Sam Hubbard, CIN; 2017, DE Daeshon Hall, CAR; 2016, DB Daryl Worley, CAR; 2015, RB Duke Johnson, CLE; 2014, LB Chris Borland, SF; 2013, T Dallas Thomas, MIA

84th overall — 2022, DT DeMarvin Leal, PIT; 2021, DE Chauncey Gholston, DAL; 2020, DE Terrell Lewis, LAR; 2019, DT Khalen Saunders, KC; 2018, DT Justin Jones, LAC; 2017, WR Chris Godwin, TB; 2016, CB Kendall Fuller, WSH; 2015, LB Jordan Hicks, PHI; 2014, DE Kareem Martin, ARI; 2013, S Shawn Williams, CIN

197th overall — 2022, DB Gregory Junior, JAC; 2021, G William Sherman, NE; 2020, DT John Penisini, DET; 2019, QB Trace McSorley, BAL; 2018, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, WSH; 2017, DB Jeremy Clark, NYJ; 2016, FB Dan Vitale, TB; 2015, DB Derron Smith, CIN; 2014, DB Demetri Goodson, GB; 2013, WR Cobi Hamilton, CIN

238th overall — 2022, T Thayer Munford, LV; 2021, G Matt Farniok, DAL; 2020, LB T.J. Brunson, NYG; 2019, DB Stephen Denmark, CHI; 2018, DE Zach Sieler, BAL; 2017, RB Devante Mays, GB; 2016, WR Devin Fuller, ATL; 2015, WR Mario Alford, CIN; 2014, LB Will Smith, DAL; 2013, WR Aaron Mellette, BAL