Watch NCAA Selection Sunday 2023: Date, schedule, TV channels for NCAA bracket reveals

Kick-off March Madness by watching NCAA Selection Sunday 2023 live on CBS (men's) and ESPN (women's)

It is the most wonderful time of the year. March Madness gets underway Sunday (March 12) with the 68-team field bracket reveals for both the men's and women's Division 1 NCAA basketball tournaments.

The Selection Sunday action begins with the men's bracket reveal at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the women's bracket reveal at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The men's tournament will tip off with the First Four on March 14 and conclude with the National Championship on April 3.

Here is the full schedule for the men's 2023 March Madness Tournament:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12

First Four: March 14-15

March 14-15 First Round: March 16-17

March 16-17 Second Round: March 18-19

March 18-19 Sweet 16: March 23-24

March 23-24 Elite Eight: March 25-26

March 25-26 Final Four: April 1

April 1 NCAA Championship Game: April 3

The women's tournament will run from March 15 - April 2.

Here is the full schedule for the women's 2023 March Madness Tournament:

First Four: March 15-16

March 15-16 First Round: March 17-18

March 17-18 Second Round: March 19-20

March 19-20 Sweet 16: March 24-25

March 24-25 Elite Eight: March 26-27

March 26-27 Final Four: Friday, March 31

Women's NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 2

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch both Selection Sunday shows:

How to Watch Men's NCAA Selection Sunday

Who : The 68-team field for the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday

When : 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET | Sunday, March 12

Where : CBS Studios | New York, New York

TV : CBS

How to Watch Women's NCAA Selection Sunday

Who : The full field for the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday

When : 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET | Sunday, March 12

Where : ESPN Studios | Bristol, Connecticut

TV : ESPN