Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
GonzagaNation.net

Watch NCAA Selection Sunday 2023: Date, schedule, TV channels for NCAA bracket reveals

By Sam Brown,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaekq_0lEaiagQ00

Kick-off March Madness by watching NCAA Selection Sunday 2023 live on CBS (men's) and ESPN (women's)

It is the most wonderful time of the year. March Madness gets underway Sunday (March 12) with the 68-team field bracket reveals for both the men's and women's Division 1 NCAA basketball tournaments.

The Selection Sunday action begins with the men's bracket reveal at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the women's bracket reveal at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

You can stream both Selection Sunday bracket reveals live on FuboTV (Start your free trial) .

The men's tournament will tip off with the First Four on March 14 and conclude with the National Championship on April 3.

Here is the full schedule for the men's 2023 March Madness Tournament:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First Round: March 16-17
  • Second Round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA Championship Game: April 3

The women's tournament will run from March 15 - April 2.

Here is the full schedule for the women's 2023 March Madness Tournament:

  • First Four: March 15-16
  • First Round: March 17-18
  • Second Round: March 19-20
  • Sweet 16: March 24-25
  • Elite Eight: March 26-27
  • Final Four: Friday, March 31
  • Women’s NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 2

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch both Selection Sunday shows:

How to Watch Men's NCAA Selection Sunday

Who : The 68-team field for the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday

When : 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET | Sunday, March 12

Where : CBS Studios | New York, New York

Live Stream : Stream Selection Sunday 2023 on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV : CBS

How to Watch Women's NCAA Selection Sunday

Who : The full field for the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday

When : 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET | Sunday, March 12

Where : ESPN Studios | Bristol, Connecticut

Live Stream : Stream Selection Sunday 2023 on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV : ESPN

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five-star recruit eliminates Duke from race
Durham, NC1 day ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Multiple SEC Schools Reportedly Not Happy With Coaching Hire
Austin, TX2 days ago
Look: 1 Governor Is Furious With NCAA Tournament Snub
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Hubert Davis Explains Why North Carolina Turned Down NIT Bid
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Former College Basketball Star Fired From Head Coaching Job
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Jay Bilas reveals bold prediction for Indiana in 2023 NCAA Tournament
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Column: Texas A&M basketball got screwed by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee
College Station, TX2 days ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
Norman, OK2 days ago
Top 100 basketball recruit enters NCAA transfer portal
Norman, OK1 day ago
UNC Basketball: Promising freshman Tyler Nickel enters transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Look: Stephen A. Smith Predicts NCAA Tournament Champion
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy