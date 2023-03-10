Open in App
Georgetown, KY
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Georgetown, St. John's interested in Rick Pitino

By Field Level Media,

5 days ago

Rick Pitino could be back at a power program by the end of March with strong interest from St. John's and Georgetown, according to multiple reports.

The 70-year-old Iona head coach is viewed as a "serious candidate" if St. John's head coach Mike Anderson is fired, the New York Post reported on Friday. CBS Sports and ESPN reported Georgetown was expected to talk to Pitino about its opening. The Hoyas are seeking a new coach after firing Patrick Ewing this week.

Pitino has a buyout of $5 million and could be coaching in the NCAA Tournament.

He has No. 1 seed Iona in position to win the MAAC tournament, with a spot in the semifinals against Niagara on Friday night.

Anderson has four years and nearly $10 million remaining on his contract. He signed a six-year contract extension in 2021.

Pitino is 62-21 in three seasons at Iona, his first stop after being fired by Louisville -- later changed in court to a resignation -- with cause. The school's national title in 2013 was vacated by the NCAA. Pitino's career record of 709-289 includes the 1996 national championship at Kentucky, which preceded his move to the NBA with the Boston Celtics.

--Field Level Media

