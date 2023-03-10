Rams OL Help: Draft or Sign in Free Agency? GM Les Snead Reveals

The Los Angeles Rams need upgrades on their offensive line - but will they go about this in the 2023 NFL Draft or free agency? Rams general manager Les Snead shared his answer.

The Los Angeles Rams are now two months removed from a disappointing 5-12 campaign marred by injuries - especially on the offensive line.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein was the lone lineman to start all 17 games, and the constant flux around him resulted in Los Angeles allowing 59 sacks, third-most in the NFL.

And while health was a part of the struggles, the Rams' lack of depth - and even starting talent - was exposed, creating a clear need for improvement entering next season.

So, will general manager Les Snead pursue offensive line upgrades in free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft ? He gave his answer Thursday ...

“I think initially we'll take it to the draft," Snead said.

Snead added that it's "subjective," as he abides by the "best available player" approach and therefore didn't guarantee that he'd select any offensive linemen.

Instead, Snead is in wait-and-see mode - and the wait certainly seems like it'll be past free agency.

"I think we'll get through the draft at that point, hey, did we draft any offensive linemen? Did we not? At which positions? Let's just say we drafted a tackle, are we going to move that player to guard initially? Things like that," Snead said.

"And then you put the line up on paper and you get to OTAs and like you said, continue rehabbing and get to training camp and let everyone gel."

Part of the issue for the Rams is that getting everyone to "gel" up front wasn't really possible this past season due to all of the injuries. Take Alaric Jackson, for instance - he slid into the starting lineup as a result of injury woes but was shut down after six starts due to blood clots.

Snead used Jackson as an example of how injuries often allow opportunities for other players to step in and give teams an extended evaluation period, but Los Angeles' insurmountable injury luck prevented that chance.

Thus, Snead will "take the body of work" that linemen like Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum, and Logan Bruss have put together, be it at the college or professional level, and go, "that's why we brought these players here, that's why they started in some cases over the years."

In essence, Snead has confidence in the depth already on his roster - and won't really stress adding upgrades this offseason.

"Really bet on those players continuing to evolve and gel," Snead said. "And that will be determined really post-draft into OTAs, into training camp of who those best five are.”

And from the looks of it, Snead and the Rams seem to believe that the "best five" are already on the roster.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want to see the Rams? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.