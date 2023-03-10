Open in App
New York State
JetsCountry

Jets' Six Scheduled Selections Are Set as NFL Announces Complete Round-by-Round Draft Order

By Ralph Ventre,

5 days ago

Gang Green will make one selection in each of the first six rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

We now know exactly where the New York Jets are slotted for each of their six selections in the 2023 National Football League Draft.

The NFL unveiled the complete round-by-round draft order on Friday, March 10.

There will be a total of 259 selections, six of which belong to the Jets, made during the three-day NFL Draft in Kansas City (April 27-29).

As previously announced, the Jets will first pick at No. 13 overall before making five more selections in the subsequent rounds.

Gang Green owns the 12th selection in Round 2 (No. 43 overall), the 11th pick in Round 3 (No. 74), and the 10th slot in Round 4 (No. 112). The Jets’ fifth-round pick is slated for No. 143 overall.

General manager Joe Douglas and Co. are scheduled to make their final selection at the 2023 NFL Draft with the 30th pick in Round 6 (No. 207). That sixth-round pick made its way to the Jets from San Francisco through Houston.

The Jets were not awarded any compensatory draft picks this year.

At the 2022 NFL Draft, Gang Green hit multiple home runs in Round 1. The Jets selected Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner at No. 4 overall before making Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson the No. 10 pick.

Gardner quickly established himself as an elite defensive back and went on to capture the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award . Meanwhile, Wilson gained 1,103 receiving yards on 83 catches en-route to the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award .

Jets' 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1 - No. 13 overall

Round 2 - No. 43 overall

Round 3 - No. 74 overall

Round 4 - No. 112 overall

Round 5 - No. 143 overall

Round 6 - No. 207 overall (from SF thru HOU)

