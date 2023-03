The Houston Astros will host the New York Mets in a split squad game on Friday as they continue their Grapefruit League campaign.

The Houston Astros will visit the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie on Friday in a split squad matchup. It is the second time these two teams have met this spring in a matchup of the heavy weights from the American and National Leagues.

Recent news of former Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel signing with the Miami Marlins on Thursday evening is overshadowing some of this game for Astros fans. However, fans won't want to miss this matchup on Friday.

Houston star Justin Verlander will take the mound against his former team. It'll be the first time the Astros have seen their former ace take the mound against them. This will be must watch television.

The game can be streamed on MLB.tv as New York will be televising their away feed.

You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here !

Additionally, you can listen to the game on the radio or tune into the MLB app.

Here are how the Astros will line up against New York:

Mauricio Dubon 9

Jake Meyers 8

Chas McCormick 7

Alex Bregman 5

Jose Abreu 3

Yainer Diaz 2

David Hensley 4

Dixon Machado 6

Bligh Madris DH

Shawn Dubin SP

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !