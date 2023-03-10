Legendary Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor dies at 80

One of the best players in Kansas City Chiefs history, wide receiver Otis Taylor has died. Taylor died at the age of 80 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

A Chiefs Hall of Famer, Taylor’s name appears in the franchise record books 32 times. He still holds records for most games with 100 or more receiving yards in a season (Tied with six others with six) and the highest receiving average in a season (22.36 yards per catch in 1966).

