Fairfax County, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax school system hits back at AG Miyares’ claims that college prep program discriminates

By Mike Murillo/WTOP News,

5 days ago
Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares is accusing the Fairfax County Public Schools of “racially discriminating against children,” after he said Cooper Middle School sent out...
