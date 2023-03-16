Open in App
Georgia State
Deseret News

2023 college basketball coaching changes tracker

By Trent Wood,

22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuDi7_0lEaV7Fp00
Northwestern State head coach Corey Gipson reacts during the first half an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Southland Conference men’s tournament against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. | Matthew Hinton, AP

It is that time of year again, when college basketball programs across the country make coaching changes after disappointing seasons that ended without a chance at a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

More changes will come after the tournament itself, when both schools and individuals move on to perceived bigger and better things.

Here is a running list of all the coaching changes that have taken place so far, according to reporting by ESPN . Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming days and weeks.

School Fired/departing coach New coach
Georgia Tech Josh Pastner Damon Stoudamire
Ole Miss Kermit Davis Chris Beard
Syracuse Jim Boeheim Adrian Autry
McNeese State John Aiken Will Wade
Georgia Southern Brian Burg Charlie Henry
UT-Arlington Greg Young KT Turner
Bowling Green Michael Huger Todd Simon
Austin Peay Nate James Corey Gipson
Southern Utah Todd Simon
Cal Mark Fox
Georgetown Patrick Ewing
Texas Chris Beard
Notre Dame Mike Brey
Texas Tech Mark Adams
Temple Aaron McKie
St. Johns Mike Anderson
Wichita State Isaac Brown
Arkansas State Mike Balado
USF Brian Gregory
High Point G.G. Smith
UW-Green Bay Will Ryan
Wofford Jay McAuley
Western Kentucky Rick Stansbury
East Tennessee State Desmond Oliver
Holy Cross Brett Nelson
American Mike Brennan
New Mexico State Greg Heiar
Army Jimmy Allen
Bucknell Nathan Davis
Buffalo Jim Whitesell
Idaho Zac Claus
Manhattan Steve Masiello
New Hampshire Bill Herrion
New Jersey IT Brian Kennedy
North Carolina A&T Phillip Shumpert
Northwestern State Corey Gipson
College basketball coaching tracker

