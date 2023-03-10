Open in App
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Offers Update On Brock Purdy's Elbow Surgery

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

Nearly six weeks after tearing the UCL in his throwing elbow during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, quarterback Brock Purdy is set to go under the knife.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Purdy will undergo surgery Friday to repair the injury. He was initially scheduled to have the operation on Feb. 22, but it was delayed due to continued inflammation.

Keith Meister, the team doctor for the Texas Rangers, will perform the surgery.

Whether or not Purdy will be able to recover in time for the start of the 2023 season will be largely determined by what type of operation Meister performs. The hope is that the injury can be addressed with a straightforward UCL repair, but there remains a chance of a "hybrid surgery," which carries a longer recovery timeline.

Should Meister be able to perform a UCL repair, Purdy would be able to start throwing a football again in about three months and be fully cleared for a return to play in about six months, according to Mike Garofolo. Week One of the NFL season is set for Sept. 11, almost exactly six months from today.

The 49ers will be anxiously awaiting the results of Purdy's surgery because his recovery timeline will have a major impact on who will be playing quarterback for the team next season.

Purdy, who took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo and performed well, leading the team to seven straight wins prior to his injury, is expected to compete with former No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance, who himself is coming off a season-ending injury, for the starting job.

With Garoppolo set to hit the free agent market next week, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 49ers look to add some depth to their quarterback room, especially if Purdy is going to be sidelined for part of next season.

