Watch as This Woman Creates a DIY Drain Pipe Coffee Table

You'd be surprised to find out that you can technically create a DIY coffee table with basically anything. Whether it's two random items from IKEA or cement bowls, anything goes, even drain pipes. Yes, you read that correctly.

TikToker and DIYer @noracontetout demonstrates in her video how she turned ordinary PVC drain pipes into a fancy-looking coffee table. Let's check it out!

This looks stunning!

And it seems to be fairly easy to make. All that's needed are a few PVC pipes, some plaster or modeling clay, paint, a wooden round, and some industrial glue. You'd also need a few tools, such as a small and handy chainsaw to cut through the plastic.

As seen in the video, she cut the pipes into pieces, assembled them to create two solid pieces, and covered them in modeling clay. Once dried, she painted them black, which created a bit of a spotty texture, done on purpose.

Next, she cut a round to use as the tabletop from what looked like MDF, but you can also just buy a wooden or MDF round to save some time. She then sanded the edges of the cut-out tabletop to make them smooth and painted it black. To make the paint last longer, we suggest using a primer as well as a top coat.

The final steps required her to adhere the top round to the bottom pipe legs, and voilà: she got herself a DIY industrial-looking coffee table.

We love how it turned out, but based on the comments, TikTok was split about this.

What are your thoughts?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.