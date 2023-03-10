Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Refutes Claim She Punched Raquel Leviss; Attorney Statement Calls Raquel A “Liar And Cheat”

Good day to everyone except Tom Sandoval and Rachel Raquel Leviss ! The drama is far from over at the Vandocalypse. We are watching the new season with new eyes and all eyes are on Raquel. Fans of Vanderpump Rules have become internet sleuths rivaling only underground security organizations in an effort to reveal hints that would expose Tom and Rachel’s secret affair .

If we’re angry, think about how the Pump Rules cast feels. Ariana Madix was “blindsided” by Raquel and Tom’s intentional betrayal. The VPR ladies are rallying around Ariana and set aside pre-existing squabbles to remain present for their friend. Accordingly, one person had a seemingly visceral reaction to Raquel’s deception. Ariana’s longtime BFF Scheana Shay was with Raquel when Ariana learned her partner had been unfaithful. An alleged “heated confrontation” ensued and Raquel is now accusing Scheana of giving her a black eye.

A temporary restraining order was filed against Scheana . This placed both her and Raquel’s appearance at the reunion in jeopardy. Now Scheana’s attorney responds to Raquel’s claims and it’s pure poetry. Multiple media outlets including Reality Tea and Us Weekly were on the receiving end of a communication by Scheana’s lawyer. It is our pleasure to pass it along.

Scheana’s lawyer Neama Rahmani writes, “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel , period.” PERIOD! Not even sure it’s possible to close your fist and punch someone with 3 inch talons on the ends of your fingers.

It continued, “The supposed dark markings around her [ Raquel’s ] left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.” I do so enjoy a spirited attorney. Regarding the discoloration around Raquel’s eye, if you are a junior detective, a brief social media dive into old photos will occasionally show Raquel’s eye looking dark.

Hospital and police reports were attached to Rachel’s Raquel’s temporary restraining order. Despite multiple rumors Scheana landed a good one, Neama appears fully prepared to fight the allegation on Scheana’s behalf. Lest you think Neama is a Mickey Mouse counselor about to get Scheana sent to anger management, he’s very qualified. He graduated UCLA at 19 years old and Harvard at 22 years old. Basically, the Doogie Howser, MD of attorneys is about to scare Rachel’s solicitor into the year of our Lord 2026.

While we wait for the reunion AND Scheana’s court date of March 29, Raquel will continue her melancholy solo walks designed to provoke pity for her situation. After releasing a statement addressing the affair, Raquel admitted remorse for engaging in a relationship based on dishonesty. Additionally, Raquel does not want to be seen as a victim, however, she did provide multiple excuses for her behavior within the content.

After blowing up someone else’s life and relationship, and repeatedly humiliating Ariana by pretending to be her friend, Raquel has requested time to heal . In the interim, if you see Scheana in person or on social media and faintly hear the driving beat of Eye of the Tiger in the recesses of your mind, go with it. Team Ariana.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo ]

The post Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Refutes Claim She Punched Raquel Leviss; Attorney Statement Calls Raquel A “Liar And Cheat” appeared first on Reality Tea .