Firefighter Injured Falling Through Harford County Roof Battling Blaze

One firefighter was injured falling through the roof of a garage in Harford County as they battled a blaze that broke out in a Darlington garage early on Friday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday, March 10, crews from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company were called to the 3300 block of Hughes Road in Darlington, when a neighbor reported a fire that had broken out inside an area garage.

More than two dozen firefighters took approximately a half hour to get the fire under control, though it caused an estimated $20,000 in damage before the flames were knocked down.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, one firefighter was injured during the fire after falling through a roof. They were transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the blaze has been asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Hotline by calling (410) 386-3050.