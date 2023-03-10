Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft picks order revealed

By Celeste Houmard,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TBKD_0lEaTSOB00

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Browns’ coaching staff changes.

(WJW) – The Cleveland Browns NFL Draft picks are set.

The Browns will get their first 2023 draft pick in the second round of the NFL Draft at 42nd overall.

Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area

According to Fox 8 Sports Reporter John Sabol, the Browns’ biggest needs are defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, wide receiver and safety.

Here’s a breakdown of the NFL Draft 2023 picks:

Round 2: #42
Round 3: #98 (Compensatory)
Round 4: #111
Round 4: #126 (via Minnesota)
Round 5: #140 (via Los Angeles Rams)
Round 5: #142
Round 6: #190
Round 7: #229

The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City on April 27 through April 29.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield heading to yet another team next season
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Steelers bringing former Brown back to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet in Ohio You Must Try
Newton Falls, OH22 days ago
This Massive Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Sugarcreek, OH3 days ago
Details of Ravens’ contract offer to Lamar Jackson revealed
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Panthers reportedly have top pick narrowed down to 2 QBs
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals Re-Sign Veteran Pro-Bowl Safety For 2023 Season
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: Pittsburgh Steelers Sign 2 Players In NFL Free Agency | Contract Details, Reaction
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals Have Yet to Comment on ‘Alarming’ ESPN Report
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cavaliers sign former NBA champion to two-year contract
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals Buzz regarding free agents, draft picks, and more!
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
Look: Steelers Starter Leaving For Another AFC Team
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Report: Former YSU standout signs free agent deal
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Akron, Copley police release statement on bodies bound, gagged
Akron, OH4 days ago
Police: Wooster 17-year-old shoots, kills father after altercation
Wooster, OH11 hours ago
NFL world reacts as Falcons sign former Bengals All-Pro
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy