Lake Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Festival returns

These last few years, The Dullahan Pub in Lake Oswego hasn’t been able to showcase as much live music as owner Justyn Reese would like. For instance, the pub’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival hasn’t occurred since 2019.

That will all change this year, however, and this iteration will be bigger than ever. The Irish pub’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival will take place March 17-19, featuring live music throughout the day as well as bagpiping, beer tastings, a variety of Irish whiskey and gin, dancing and more. The cover charge is $15 but attendees can also purchase a $30 pass for all three days and skip the line each day. Reese expects around 3,000 people to show up throughout the weekend.

“It’s very lively,” he said of the event. “The cool thing about St. Patrick’s Day in general as a holiday is that it’s about coming together as a community. Everything we’re doing is built around that idea.”

Reese said performers include high school bands, an 11-year-old fiddle player, Irish dancers and other musicians such as popular mainstay Andrew Paul Woodworth. Reese said Woodworth mixes Irish music with Americana and that all of the musicians will show the crowd a fun time.

“Everything we’ve heard for this festival is high energy, good-time musicians. They’re meant to make you boogie,” he said.

The event will allow only people over the age of 21 after 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; on Sunday kids will be allowed all day . There will be face-painting, dance instruction and more for kids to enjoy. He also noted that there is a space in the front for people waiting in line to hangout and have drinks, and that the outdoor venue will be covered and heated.

If successful, Reese said the pub plans to continue to grow the event in future years.

“This will be the first attempt to go bigger than we’ve done before with the expectation of going even bigger next time around,” Reese said.

Other local St. Patrick’s Day eventsWest Linn’s Historic Willamette Main Street organization is once again celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this Friday, March 17.

From 4-8 p.m. enjoy Irish music, peruse the businesses along Willamette Falls Drive, and explore 25 local vendors who will have booths set up for the event. Historic Willamette Main Street will also set up a photo booth, a children’s scavenger hunt and a raffle drawing. This is the organization’s third year hosting St. Patrick’s Day in Willamette.

In Wilsonville, those who are 21 years old or older (and wearing green!) can stop by Bullwinkle’s, located at 29111 Town Center Loop West, for an evening of bowling, go-karting, mini golf and more. Tickets are $40, and the event starts at 7 p.m.

The McMenamins Wilsonville Old Church and Pub, located at 30340 SW Boones Ferry Road, will also have St. Patrick’s Day festivities featuring live music as well as food and drink specials. The Preston Wilde Duo will perform a set from 5-7 p.m., followed by the Water Tower Bucket Boys from 8-10 p.m. The event is open to all ages.