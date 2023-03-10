Open in App
CBS Philly

6 suspects in Center City beating now in custody: police

By CBS3 Staff,

3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have made more arrests in the beating of a Center City woman at 15th and Chestnut Streets .

A group of eight, the youngest 11 years old, allegedly attacked the woman as she was heading to a hair appointment last week.

Six of the eight have been arrested, and there is an active warrant for one of the suspects whose identity is known to police, Philadelphia police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

The six in custody face multiple charges including criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and more.

Police are still looking to identify another suspect .

The oldest suspect in custody is 14 years old.

Police say one suspect, a 14-year-old girl, was arrested at her home. The other five suspects surrendered to police.

The attack left the 34-year-old victim with multiple bruises and swelling on her face. She lost consciousness during the attack and she could have been killed," her father told CBS News Philadelphia.

"I'm terrified," the woman said. "I'm uncomfortable standing here right now. I was just walking down Chestnut, it was really unprovoked, to be honest."

