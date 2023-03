More alleged victims are now coming forward and saying they were sexually assaulted by a Perth Amboy urgent care doctor who was already facing previous assault charges, according to the acting Essex County prosecutor.

Gurvindra Johal, 55, from Colonia, was charged on March 8 with three additional counts of criminal sexual contact. He is now accused of touching two patients who were under his care at an urgent care center on Broad Street in Newark.

The previous cases reported involved Perth Amboy and Freehold urgent care centers.