Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Spending Time With North at Universal

The trio enjoyed a trip to the Hollywood theme park on March 9.

Kanye West 's daughter North is spending some time getting to know her dad's new wife Bianca Censori .

The trio was spotted enjoying a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood on March 9, with West, 45, wearing a balaclava mask over his head and face to keep his not-so-secret identity somewhat under wraps . With it, the music industry veteran sported a fitted ARMY zip-up sweater, black cargo pants and combat boots.

Censori, for her part, also kept a low profile sporting a casual hoodie over her short, bleach-blonde haircut, while North, 9, chose an all-black ensemble of oversized flare pants with a baggy tee, as she wore her hair down in waves.

During the outing, the Jesus Is King artist even joined in on the theme park fun, seemingly preparing to shoot some hoops in a basketball-themed game in one of the images.

See the snaps here !

The newlyweds have been relatively quiet since tying the knot, only being seen out together on a few rare occasions over the past few months, though recently they were captured in L.A. smiling while heading to a dinner date.

As Parade previously reported , the Donda rapper said "I do" in a private non-legal wedding ceremony with the 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer on Jan. 12, following his very public divorce from Kim Kardashian after almost seven years of marriage.

North is West and Kardashian's eldest child of four . They also share son Saint , 7, daughter Chicago , 5, and son Psalm , 3.