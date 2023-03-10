UFC Fight Night 221 video: Petr Yan, Merab Dvalishvili on weight for clash of contenders

LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 221 main event is official after Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili made weight on Friday.

Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) are scheduled to meet in a bantamweight grudge match on Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, which streams on ESPN+. It’s a critical fight for the division, but before sharing the octagon, both men had to make weight.

There were no issues on the scale, with Yan registering at 136 pounds while Dvalishvili was 134.5 pounds. They were the first two athletes to step on the scale.

Watch the video above to see Yan and Dvalishvili make weight for the UFC Fight Night 221 headliner.

Former champion Yan comes into the event with three losses in his past four fights and in need of a strong rebound performance. He’ll have to end the eight-fight UFC winning streak of Dvalishvili to make it happen, though, and it’s a tall task because “The Machine” is motivated to beat his second former champion after he outworked UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo to a decision in August.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.