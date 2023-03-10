Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 221's Austin Lingo eyes 'in-and-out' win over 'dangerous' Ricardo Ramos after long layoff

By Farah HannounKen Hathaway,

5 days ago
LAS VEGAS – After almost two years away from the octagon, Austin Lingo is hoping for a quick night at UFC Fight Night 221.

Lingo (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) returns against Ricardo Ramos (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday’s main card at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Lingo was forced to withdraw from two fights due to injury but doesn’t expect ring rust to play a factor against Ramos.

“He’s a really good fighter,” Lingo told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 221 media day. “He’s well rounded. He’s got a lot of good knockouts that I’ve seen. He’s dangerous, so I’m ready.”

With Ramos’ ability to finish fights both on the feet and the ground, Lingo can see the fight finishing before the final bell sounds.

“We’re both heavy hitters,” Lingo said. “So we’ll see how it goes.”

He continued, “In and out, that’s the best way.”

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ramos said he sees his path to victory on the ground. Although he owns two of only five spinning back elbow knockouts, the jiu-jitsu blackbelt likes his chances on the ground against “Lights Out” Lingo.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.

