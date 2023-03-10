Open in App
San Jose, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 292: Quick picks and prognostications

By Dan Tom,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHszI_0lEaOdOt00

MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down Bellator’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main card for Bellator 292.

Bellator 292 takes place Friday at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Welcome to MMAJunkie’s Quick Picks and Prognostications, where I’ll be giving brief, fight-day breakdowns for select main cards.

With that in mind, I hope these write-ups don’t come off as curt or dismissive, as my goal here is to offer quick picks and analysis in a digestible format. All odds listed are provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

If you’d like more detailed analysis from me, then feel free to check out my weekly show, The Protect Ya’ Neck Podcast.

So, without further ado …

Goiti Yamauchi (-102) vs. Michael Page (-125)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Spqb_0lEaOdOt00

Bellator kicks off their main card with an interesting welterweight matchup between Goiti Yamauchi and Michael Page.

Despite being somewhat surprised to see a tight line listed for this fight, I also suspect that Yamauchi is a live dog in this spot.

Not only will Yamauchi have the obvious grappling edge, but I also believe that his southpaw stylings could stymie some of Page’s striking (as we haven’t seen the Englishman fight a noted southpaw since a split-decision win opposite Fernando Gonzalez).

I’ll take a flier on Yamauchi to score a club-and-sub in the second round.

Valentin Moldavsky (-360) vs. Linton Vassell (+260)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnXMP_0lEaOdOt00

Filling out the main card on Showtime is a heavyweight rematch between Valentin Moldavsky and Linton Vassell.

Although I don’t disagree with Moldavsky being the designated favorite, I find myself slightly leaning toward the underdog in this spot.

When these two first met back at Bellator 218, Vassell was like a kid on Christmas Day, taking his newfound heavyweight frame around the block for a joyride before a couple of crucial mistakes cost him a fight he was winning.

Since then, Vassell has continued to improve upon his MMA wrestling under the care of Greg Jones at Kill Cliff FC, scoring some big wins against solid wrestlers. Moldavky is a tough out who comes from a good camp, but I suspect that his conservative stylings will cost him here.

The pick is Vassell to force a stoppage on the floor by the second frame.

Tofiq Musayev (+125) vs. Alexander Shabliy (-160)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEMlP_0lEaOdOt00

The co-main event in San Jose features a fantastic quarter-final fight in the lightweight grand prix between Tofiq Musayev and Alexander Shabliy.

I’ve had my eye on Shabliy ever since his instant classic with Eduard Vartanyan back at ACB 49, so it brings me great pleasure to see the Russian fighter finally making it over to a North American platform. Shabliy takes on former RIZIN champion Tofiq Musayev, who is a heavy-handed Sanda fighter with solid wrestling and ground striking to boot.

Although Musayev has the power and skill to score an upset, I suspect that Shabliy’s quick counter triggers and well-rounded game will be too much down the stretch.

I’ll officially pick Shabily to sting Musayev with a sharp counter by the third round, finishing the job on the ground shortly after.

Usman Nurmagomedov (-2500) vs. Benson Henderson (+900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UR6mC_0lEaOdOt00

The main event for Bellator 292 features a lightweight title that falls within the confines of the promotion’s grand prix.

It’s hard to not get excited about the prospects of the newly-minted champion Usman Nuramagomedov, who is a superb striker with the wrestling chops of his Dagestani stablemates.

I’ve been a big fan of the once and future king, Benson Henderson, but it’s difficult to see the former UFC champion pulling off an upset here.

Nevertheless, Henderson has always been a tough fighter to finish, so I’ll officially pick Usman to add another clear, five-round win to his resume.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Invicta FC 52 live stream and official results
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Adam Schefter hilariously tweeted Aaron Rodgers' text telling him to 'lose my number'
Green Bay, WI9 hours ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
Ezekiel Elliott released by the Dallas Cowboys
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say 'no' to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX2 days ago
Sophomore guard C.J. Noland enters transfer portal
Norman, OK14 hours ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Kelsey Plum gets back at Josh McDaniels after her husband Darren Waller was traded
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Eagles players react to the news that Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay will be released
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
What the Bears are getting in new RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
UNC basketball player’s parents comment on NIT decision
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Dontrez Styles discusses UNC future, decision to turn down NIT
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
These Bears are officially free agents as new league year opens
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Best reactions after Bengals stun fans with Orlando Brown Jr. signing
Cincinnati, OH53 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy