Canada govt to present 2023-24 budget on March 28, finance minister says

OTTAWA, March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government will present its budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on March 28, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

"Our government is focused on the clean Canadian economy of this century and to make life more affordable for Canadians," Freeland said in a brief statement in parliament to announce the budget date.

She said earlier this week that she was preparing a budget with fiscal constraint in mind with a goal to avoid fueling inflation. read more

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

