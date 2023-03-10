2023 NFL full draft order: AFC, NFC team picks for all rounds

The 2023 NFL draft will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Kansas City Chiefs . The first round will start Thursday, April 27. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place April 28 and Rounds 4 through 7 will be April 29. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

Get ready for the draft with our latest preview content , including mock drafts and rankings from our analysts.

What follows is the full order for all seven rounds. This year's Round 1 will have 31 picks as the Dolphins were stripped of their selection for tampering violations.

The draft will start with the C arolina Panthers at No. 1 overall after they made a big trade up with the Chicago Bears . The draft will conclude with the Houston Texans at No. 259 nearly 48 hours later. The Texans, Seattle Seahawks , Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are in line to have two first-round selections.

* Compensatory selection; ** special compensatory selection

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

33. Houston Texans

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Cleveland Browns

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from Carolina through San Francisco)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

74. New York Jets

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England (from Carolina)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami through New England)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Detroit Lions

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

94. Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals*

97. Washington Commanders*

98. Cleveland Browns**

99. San Francisco 49ers**

100. New York Giants (from Kansas City)**

101. San Francisco 49ers**

102. San Francisco 49ers**

Round 4

103. Chicago Bears

104. Houston Texans

105. Arizona Cardinals

106. Indianapolis Colts

107. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)

108. Denver Broncos

109. Las Vegas Raiders

110. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)

111. Cleveland Browns

112. New York Jets

113. Atlanta Falcons

114. Carolina Panthers

115. New Orleans Saints

116. Green Bay Packers

117. New England Patriots

118. Washington Commanders

119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

120. Pittsburgh Steelers

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)

122. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

123. Seattle Seahawks

124. Baltimore Ravens

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Cleveland (from Minnesota)

127. Jacksonville Jaguars

128. New York Giants

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Buffalo Bills

131. Cincinnati Bengals

132. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

134. Kansas City Chiefs

135. New England Patriots*

Round 5

136. Chicago Bears

137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)

138. Indianapolis Colts

139. Denver Broncos

140. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)

141. Las Vegas Raiders

142. Cleveland Browns

143. New York Jets

144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)

145. Carolina Panthers

146. New Orleans Saints

147. Tennessee Titans

148. Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)

149. Green Bay Packers

150. Washington Commanders

151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)

152. Detroit Lions

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154. Seattle Seahawks

155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)

156. Los Angeles Chargers

157. Baltimore Ravens

158. Minnesota Vikings

159. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)

160. New York Giants

161. Dallas Cowboys

162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)

163. Cincinnati Bengals

164. San Francisco 49ers

165. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

166. Kansas City Chiefs

167. Los Angeles Rams*

168. Arizona Cardinals*

169. Dallas Cowboys*

170. Green Bay Packers*

171. Los Angeles Rams*

172. New York Giants*

173. San Francisco 49ers *

174. Las Vegas Raiders*

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

176. Dallas Cowboys*

177. Los Angeles Rams*

Round 6

178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)

179. Houston Texans

180. Arizona Cardinals

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)

182. Los Angeles Rams

183. Detroit Lions (from Denver)

184. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)

186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)

187. New England Patriots (from Carolina)

188. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)

190. Cleveland Browns

191. Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)

192. New England Patriots

193. Washington Commanders

194. Detroit Lions

195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197. Miami Dolphins

198. Seattle Seahawks

199. Baltimore Ravens

200. Los Angeles Chargers

201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota)

202. Jacksonville Jaguars

203. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)

204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)

205. Buffalo Bills

206. Cincinnati Bengals

207. New York Jets (from San Francisco through Houston)

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)

209. New York Giants (from Kansas City)

210. New England Patriots*

211. Minnesota Vikings*

212. Dallas Cowboys*

213. Arizona Cardinals*

214. Las Vegas Raiders*

215. Washington Commanders*

216. San Francisco 49ers*

217. Kansas City Chiefs*

Round 7

218. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)

219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota)

220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)

223. Los Angeles Rams

224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)

225. Atlanta Falcons

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)

227. New Orleans Saints

228. Tennessee Titans

229. Cleveland Browns

230. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from N.Y. Jets)

231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Washington Commanders

234. Pittsburgh Steelers

235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams)

236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)

237. Seattle Seahawks

238. Miami Dolphins

239. Los Angeles Chargers

240. New York Giants (from Baltimore)

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver)

242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)

243. New York Giants

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. New England Patriots (from Atlanta through Buffalo)

246. Cincinnati Bengals

247. San Francisco 49ers

248. Philadelphia Eagles

249. Kansas City Chiefs

250. Kansas City Chiefs*

251. Los Angeles Rams*

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

253. San Francisco 49ers*

254. New York Giants*

255. San Francisco 49ers*

256. Green Bay Packers*

257. New Orleans Saints*

258. Chicago Bears*

259. Houston Texans*