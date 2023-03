Benzinga

Vail Resorts Price Target Cut By 10% Following Q2 Earnings As Analyst Struggles To Find Positive Catalyst By Shivani Kumaresan, 5 days ago

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes reiterated a Hold rating on the shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) and lowered the price target from $292 to $262. MTN reported overall revenues ...