San Diego, CA
Entertainment Tonight

Denise Russo, VH1's 'The X-Life' Star, Dead at 44

By Anthony Dominic‍,

5 days ago

Denise Russo, former star of VH1’s The X-Life , has died, according to multiple reports. She was 44.

Russo was part of one of three couples on VH1’s reality show, The X-Life , which aired in 2011. It followed the lives of extreme sports athletes and their partners. At the time, Russo was dating professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon. They had a son together but had since broken up.

TMZ , who was first to report Russo’s death, says Denise was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in San Diego, California, on Sunday and drug paraphernalia was at the scene. Deadline also confirmed this reportwiththe San Diego Medical Examiner.

Denise was active on Instagram, often posting photos of her son or selfies. Last week, she shared a photo of herself with the caption, “Always pouting!”

