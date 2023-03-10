Open in App
Follansbee, WV
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia dad and step mom charged after child shows up to school

By John LynchTaylor Long,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cnwwh_0lEaIP4100

Officials say two parents have been charged after a child showed up to school with bruising on their face and arms.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Brittany Fluharty, 30, and Jacob Fluharty, 35 of Follansbee have both had charges of child abuse filed.

Brittany Fluharty allegedly struck the child on multiple occasions. Those places include the face and arms, and allegedly left bruises and gave the child a black eye.

Jacob Fluharty allegedly hit the child in the mouth and failed to protect the child from Brittany Fluharty’s abusive nature.

Officials say the child was struck on average three times a day.

The child reported the abuse to a teacher at school in January of this year.

The parents will be before Judge Wilson for Docket Day on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Man travels by Uber to mother’s house in West Virginia and barricades himself; Suffers from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Weirton, WV1 day ago
West Virginia man that allegedly tried to stab local deputy with knives he stole the day before pleads not-guilty
Follansbee, WV2 days ago
2 from West Virginia pled not guilty in the death of 13 month old that died by fentanyl
Follansbee, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
Canton, OH15 hours ago
18-year-old accused of pointing shotgun at woman and her boyfriend
Unity Township, PA1 day ago
Police reveal a 4th victim survived after 3 bodies were found bound and gagged in Akron, scammers target East Palestine residents: 3News Daily
Akron, OH1 day ago
Morgantown man threatens to shoot city clerks, police say
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
Two plead not guilty in Brooke County child neglect resulting in death case
Follansbee, WV2 days ago
Suspect in Uniontown bar murder ‘armed and dangerous,’ says official who’s trying to shutter bar
Uniontown, PA2 days ago
Police ask for the public’s help to locate a wanted Ohio woman
Bellaire, OH55 minutes ago
Two charged with stealing over $650,000 from medical practice in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Man murdered while sitting in his car, Canton police say
Canton, OH2 days ago
Two people extracted after crash on Ohio State Route 7
Steubenville, OH1 day ago
House damaged during fire in Washington County
Marianna, PA2 days ago
Local Girl Scout needs help to repair church garden
Weirton, WV8 hours ago
Ohio church hosting ‘One Night For Freedom’
Bridgeport, OH10 hours ago
Two teens killed in local crash
Washington, PA2 days ago
‘Gas station heroin’ acts like an opioid on the body: WVU expert
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Ellwood City couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable’ living conditions
Ellwood City, PA5 days ago
Ohio inmate gets more charges after breaking glass in jail
Stone Creek, OH5 days ago
Ohio State Route 7 rock slide danger averted with new ODOT project
Mingo Junction, OH7 hours ago
Road in Fairmont closed after charter bus accident
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
55-year-old Canton man found shot to death in the driver seat of his running car
Canton, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy