KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A portion of West Adams will close in Kosciusko beginning on Monday, March 13.

Breezy News reported the road will be closed between Peachtree Street and Lumber Street.

City officials say the closure is due to a culvert replacement. The road is expected to be closed for approximately four days.

