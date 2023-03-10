Open in App
Louisville Public Media

For Weyes Blood, gentleness can be a powerful tool against tech-driven apathy

By Raina Douris, Miguel Perez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgpWb_0lEaDgE700
Weyes Blood (Neil Krug / Courtesy of the artist)

Here's a question for you: Do you think the internet and all of its information and constant social "connection" has made you smarter? Happier? Less lonely?

Maybe you're nodding and saying yes, but chances are your answer to at least one of those was "no." That's something that Weyes Blood has been thinking about a lot. Natalie Mering has been making music as Weyes Blood since she was a teenager, and on her latest album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow , she explores and examines the challenges facing humanity: the isolation, the division and the existential threats — but she does it with a remarkable gentleness and warmth. It's a record that acknowledges isolation while urging us to remember what we share.

Copyright 2023 XPN

