CFD firefighter's wife dies from injuries days after 7-year-old son killed in Montclare blaze

A Chicago firefighter's wife has died from her injuries days after her son was killed in a Northwest Side fire, the Cook County Bureau of Administration said on Friday.

She has been identified as 36-year-old Summer Day-Stewart. Her 7-year-old son, Ezra Stewart, also died after the Montclare house fire on Tuesday night, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Ezra died at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Two other children were critically injured in the fire, which broke out just after 9 p.m. in the 2500-block of North Rutherford Avenue, officials said. Everyone inside the home suffered severe smoke inhalation.

A deceased pet was also seen being removed from the home Wednesday morning.

Chicago fire officials passed out smoke alarms and fire prevention materials near where the fire occurred, as they always do after a deadly blaze. It's a reminder to check devices and change batteries in the detectors, especially as we approach the time change weekend.

The home involved in the fire did have detectors, CFD said.

CFD Spokesman Larry Langford said the firefighter at Truck 55 in Edison Park rushed to the scene after hearing his own address come over the scanner. His fellow firefighters huddled around to show their support.

Fire inspectors are working on determining the cause of the fire. Investigators wouldn't say whether or not the fire was intentional as the cause remains under investigation.