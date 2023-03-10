Open in App
Villa Park, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Soft lockdown lifted at Willowbrook High School after empty magazine found, school officials say

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0lEaDNeQ00 A west suburban high school was locked down on Friday morning after part of a weapon was found, school officials said.

Willowbrook High School in Villa Park entered a soft lockdown as a precaution after an empty magazine was located, school officials said. Administrators said they immediately contacted police.

The lockdown has since been lifted, officials said.

SEE ALSO | 13-year-old student brings gun to Evanston middle school, police say

No weapon or ammunition has been found on campus, and all students and staff are safe, school officials said.

"At District 88 and Willowbrook High School, the safety and well-being of students and staff is our No. 1 priority," the school said in a statement.
