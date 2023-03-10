Open in App
New York City, NY
WATCH IT LIVE: FDNY and DOC commissioners, other agencies to hold weekly Q&A on public safety

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News,

5 days ago

FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and commissioners from the Department of Corrections and Office of Emergency Management will be giving updates to ongoing public safety issues Friday during a virtual Q and A with the public hosted by city Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks.

The briefing — the third of a series — will be held at 12 p.m. and can be viewed on this webpage, as well as NYC. gov and the city’s social media platforms.

Other agency heads available to provide updates will include the director of Special Enforcement at the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, city officials said.

Banks will be on hand to direct the briefing and field questions.

Past briefings included announcements on new or ongoing public safety initiatives such as the ongoing fight against the sale of THC-laced candies, the dangers of e-bike battery fires and tips for the public on how to protect themselves against crime.

City residents can submit their questions by linking here .

