Fort Lauderdale, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Nova Singers ‘Rays of Hope’ concert to premiere new choral work

By Kari Barnett, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

5 days ago

The Nova Singers, a 100-member community chorus that performs throughout South Florida, is bringing “Rays of Hope” to three cities in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Directed by Chuck Stanley, the concert will feature the South Florida premiere of contemporary composer Elaine Hagenberg’s new choral work “Illuminare,” a “choral work that takes listeners on a melodic journey through darkness and confusion to light and hope,” according to the chorus.

The Nova Singers, along with piano accompanist Anthony Ciotti, percussion and chamber orchestra, also plan to perform other popular songs, including “The Impossible Dream,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” and “Rhythm of Life,” among others.

Hagenberg will premiere the work at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 13. Then, it’s South Florida’s turn with these three performances:

  • 8 p.m. March 17 at St. Joseph Episcopal Church, 3300 S. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach
  • 4 p.m. March 19 at Plantation United Methodist Church, 1001 NW 70th Ave., Plantation
  • 7:30 p.m, March 21 at Christ Church, 4825 NE 25th Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children 12 and younger, plus students with ID, are admitted free. Visit nova.edu/novasingers/attend-a-performance.html to purchase tickets.

Visit elainehagenberg.com for information about “Illuminare.”

