Open in App
Plainville, CT
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Hartford Courant

Trial expected for 76-year-old man who police say shot pit bull in Plainville

By Justin Muszynski, Hartford Courant,

5 days ago

A man who police say shot a pit bull in Plainville is fighting the charges against him.

John Niedzwiecki, 76, of Plainville formally declared his intention to pursue a jury trial this week in New Britain Superior Court, judicial records indicate.

The 76-year-old — who is free from custody — faces charges of first-degree wounding or killing an animal, unlawful discharge of a firearm and injuring a companion animal.

Niedzwiecki’s trial does not yet have a start date, court records show.

According to Plainville police, Niedzwiecki was outside his home on May 10, 2021, when he encountered a pit bull he said was 30 to 40 feet away and barking at him. The animal slowly inched closer to him, the warrant said.

Police said Niedzwiecki was able to safely get into his home before coming back outside, now armed with a rifle. The dog, which was now about 10 feet away, continued barking aggressively, the arrest warrant in the case said.

Niedzwiecki then fired one round into the pit bull’s chest before the wounded animal ran into a wooded area, according to the warrant.

Niedzwiecki told police his mother lost both her hands in 2015 and nearly died during an encounter on the same property with a different pit bull. That, combined with his 25 years of military training, “were factors in how he reacted,” he told police, according to the warrant.

Police were able to find the injured pit bull and get it to a veterinarian. It suffered internal bleeding in its chest cavities and needed air removed from both cavities, the warrant said. The medical bills totaled over $4,000, police wrote in the warrant.

Police noted in the warrant that they believe Niedzwiecki was not in any imminent danger once he was able to make it into his home.

“A reasonable person would have remained in their house or dialed 911 to request police assistance,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family of Milford woman killed by ex to sue city, police department
Milford, CT22 hours ago
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
Watertown, CT5 hours ago
19-year-old man wounded in Hartford shooting
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Police release name of 39-year-old man found dead in his home after well-being check
Middletown, CT10 hours ago
Suspects use stolen credit card at Target in Ansonia
Ansonia, CT13 hours ago
CT Woman Accused Of Dropping Infant While Drunk
Milford, CT1 day ago
Newborn found dead in Norwalk was put in trash bag while still alive, court records say
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Shooting investigation in New London sends school into ‘secure mode’
New London, CT9 hours ago
Information Sought: 18-Year-Old Found Shot On Busy Cromwell Roadway
Cromwell, CT2 days ago
PHOTOS: Ledyard police seek to identify man who burglarized, vandalized church
Ledyard, CT2 days ago
Ex-EH man gets 6½ years for possessing shootout gun
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
CSP: Major Crime Detectives Investigate Shooting Incident – Report of Injured Male in Cromwell
Cromwell, CT1 day ago
Attempted Assault With Rock: Suspect On Loose In Car With Stolen Plates In CT
Naugatuck, CT1 day ago
39-Yr-Old Shot Dead In Hamden Industrial Park
Hamden, CT2 days ago
Bridgeport Convicted Felon Arrested For Dealing Firearms Without A License
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Police: Harassment Charge for 53-Year-Old Man
Stamford, CT2 days ago
18-year-old shot in Cromwell
Cromwell, CT2 days ago
Armed Robbery At Lebanon Turkey Hill: Police
Lebanon, CT1 day ago
Witnesses Sought: I-84 Collision Injures Southington Man
Southington, CT2 days ago
Hamden police investigate after New Haven man shot, killed at party
Hamden, CT3 days ago
Fatal Crash: Woman ID'd As Victim Of 2-Vehicle Collision In Meriden
Meriden, CT2 days ago
Police nab suspect in ION Bank case
Middlebury, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Fraud Complaint Investigation
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Second murder on same Hartford block in days
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Woman robbed at gunpoint, suspect leads Waterford officer in chase
New London, CT3 days ago
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
South Windsor, CT2 days ago
‘Jane Doe’ driver added to Randy Cox lawsuit
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Man shot early morning in Hartford
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Man sentenced to 50 years for fatally shooting victim 41 times in Windsor Locks
Windsor Locks, CT6 days ago
Man taken into custody after filming young girl in Enfield retail store dressing room
Enfield, CT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy