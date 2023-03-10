DJI Mini 3 drone is down to its best price, but even cheaper options are on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

DJI is widely known as one of the top companies in the quadcopter drone market. The company makes several of the best-selling drone models out there, including the DJI Mini 3 drone that everyone loves so much. DJI quadcopters are terrific, but they’re also quite expensive if you buy them at full price. That’s why sales like today’s DJI Mini 3 drone deals are so popular among shoppers.

The DJI Mini 3 is on sale right now at Amazon starting at just $469 . That’s the lowest price ever for this model, which retails for $559. There are also several bundle deals that offer savings of up to $90 off. But if all these DJI deals are still too expensive for your budget, we’ve included a couple of alternative drone models that are much cheaper.







The DJI Mini 3 is a fantastic compromise for people who want DJI quality but don’t want to spend more than $1,000 on a quadcopter drone. Models from the DJI Mavic and DJI Air lineups start at $1,000 and top out at over $2,000 if you opt for a bundle.

As far as features are concerned, the DJI Mini 3 is a terrific foldable camera drone that really packs a punch despite its compact size. It has a 4K camera with gimbal stabilization for crystal-clear aerial videos. It also offers up to 38 minutes of flight time and a long-range controller so you can go practically anywhere.

At $559, this is already the most affordable model that DJI offers. Right now, the DJI Mini 3 drone is on sale for $469 at Amazon, which is an all-time low. Or, if you want the version that comes with a video remote so you can stream video right to the screen, it’s down to $609 instead of $699.







In addition to those two models, you’ll also find two DJI Mini 3 bundles on sale right now.

The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo retails for $718, but it’s 8% off at $658 today. Or, upgrade to the combo with the video controller for $798 instead of $858 .







Finally, if you want a good camera drone but those deals are still too rich for your blood, we’ve got two cheaper options for you to check out.

The Potensic Dreamer Pro drone is a 4K camera drone with great reviews. It also has a 3-axis gimbal for terrific stabilization. This model retails for $460, but it has a huge discount that drops it to $299.99 today.

And if you don’t care about video stabilization, the TSRC A6 foldable 4K camera drone we told you about in a recent deals roundup is on sale for $119.99 , matching an all-time low.







