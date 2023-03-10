Open in App
Bowling Green, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

Edmonson County man wins big playing his birth date on Kentucky’s Pick 4 lottery game

By Aaron Mudd,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxfnF_0lEa2g9R00

It wasn’t his birthday, but a Brownsville man’s patience recently paid off when he won big playing his birth date on the Kentucky Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

James Payton Jr. plays the game daily, usually playing the month and day he was born as his numbers. He was purchasing his ticket at BP Fastrac on Nashville Road in Bowling Green for the midday drawing Sunday when he saw the winning numbers pop up on his phone.

He was excited to share the news with his girlfriend, he told lottery officials.

“I saw my numbers and told her, ‘I think I just won $140,000,’” he said. “I had just been saying to her, ‘You have to play to win.’”

He initially miscalculated his winnings, however. Payton had actually $115,600.

Payton wasn’t the only one who got lucky either. His girlfriend, who normally doesn’t play, decided on a whim to purchase a ticket and won $60.

“She was excited about winning and wasn’t too happy with me stealing her thunder,” Payton said jokingly, according to a Friday Kentucky Lottery news release.

The Edmonson County man drove all the way to the state’s lottery headquarters in Louisville Monday to claim his winnings. There, he received $82,654 after taxes.

He plans to purchase a van for his general contracting business, and the BP Fastrac in Bowling Green will receive $1,156 for selling the winning ticket.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
How to follow the 2023 Kentucky Boys’ Sweet 16 basketball state tournament
Lexington, KY1 day ago
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky Boys’ Sweet 16 preview
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Trail to ’23: Craft goes after Cameron, Quarles on Louisville and a big moment for bears
Louisville, KY15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Slideshow: Elizabethtown beats McCracken County at Boys’ Sweet 16
Elizabethtown, KY5 hours ago
‘A little bit of everything.’ Elizabethtown’s 6-foot-10 center dominant in first-round win.
Elizabethtown, KY3 hours ago
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
March 14, 2023
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Family of Kentucky man who wrongfully spent 28 years in prison receives $28 million settlement
Newport, KY10 hours ago
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament
Lexington, KY4 days ago
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Feb. 20-March 14, 2023
Glasgow, KY1 day ago
3 Kentucky towns make Southern Living's Best Small Towns
Danville, KY2 days ago
Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested
London, KY8 hours ago
3 Kentucky towns named Best Small Towns in the South
Paducah, KY1 day ago
Ky. couple cashes in $10 lottery ticket, wins $494,261 jackpot
Mayfield, KY7 days ago
Man flown to UofL Hospital after shooting in Hardin County
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Two unexpected phone calls alter the path of new Caneyville Police Chief, leading Brandon Brooks to his dream job
Caneyville, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy