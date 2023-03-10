Gabe Lee Reimagines His Very First Single, “Eveline,” For Four-Year Anniversary Since Its Release

As if this song could get any better…

Four years ago this week, Gabe Lee released his first ever single “Eveline,” and in honor of the milestone, he just put out a reimagined version of the fan-favorite.

With a driving banjo, some beautiful fiddle and a really bluegrass-leaning production, this new version feels a little more upbeat and fuller than the first.

Of the reimagined version, Gabe says he wanted to bring it back to life some, so to speak, and maybe give it a new perspective and meaning in some way:

“’Eveline’ is a sweet song, but a regretful one too, harping on what it feels like looking in the rearview at things you wish you hadn’t left behind.

Originally released over 4 years ago, this newer and glowed up version brings the roughhewn landscape of pawnshops, starved love, and lost gambles brilliantly back to life.”

Recorded at the at the famous Sound Emporium in Nashville, I don’t know which version I love more, but I sure am happy to have both:

And the original “Eveline”:

Gabe is currently out on a run of spring tour dates, and released a brand new music video for his song “Buffalo Road,” from his fantastic 2022 The Hometown Kid album, in January.

“Buffalo Road”

Gabe Lee 2023 Spring tour dates:

March 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Blue Door*

March 11 – Fort Worth, TX – The Post*

March 13-18 – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 17 – Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada*

March 18 – Boerne, TX – The Round Up +

March 19 – Dripping Springs, TX – Ghost Note Brewing^

March 21 – San Antonio, TX – Lonesome Rose*

March 23 – Houston, TX – The Mucky Duck*

March 24 – Galveston, TX – Old Quarter Acoustic Café*

March 25 – Kenny, TX – Kenny Store @

March 30 – Denton, TX – Dan’s Silver Leaf^ – Shelby Stone supports

March 31 – New Braunfels, TX – Red Bird Listening Room^

April 1 – Kerrville, TX – Southern Sky Music Cafe^

April 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Rhythm Room#

April 5 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress#

April 6 – San Diego, CA – Winstons OB*

April 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Café*

April 8 – Solvang, CA – Lost Guitars*

April 10 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall*

April 13 – Berkley, CA – The Back Room*

April 14 – San Francisco, CA – Amados*

April 15 – Reno, NV – Reno Public Market*

April 16 – Tahoe City, CA – Tahoe Tap Haus*

April 18 – Arcata, CA – Cal Poly Humboldt Campus^

April 19 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir*

April 20 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theater Pub*

April 22 – Seattle, WA – Conor Byrne Pub*

April 27 – Cody WY – The Colonel Concert Venue & Cigar Bar*

April 28 – Denver, CO – Black Buzzard @ Oskar Blues*

April 29 – Co Springs, CO – Oskar Blues Grill & Brew*

April 30 – Greely, CO – Moxi Theater*

May 3 – Kansas City KS – Knuckleheads*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – Luke Combs The Bootleggers Tailgate Party (at Soldier Field)

^Gabe Lee solo

* with King Margo

# with Charlie Stout

+ supporting Braxton Keith

@ supporting The Wilder Blue