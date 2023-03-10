Browns 2023 NFL Draft picks set

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns own eight selections in the upcoming draft and now we know where specifically they fall after the NFL announced the full 2023 NFL Draft order on Friday.

Here is a list of this year’s picks for Cleveland.

Round 2: 11 th in the round, No. 42 overall

Round 3: 25 th in the round, No. 98 overall *Special compensatory selection [Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/Vikings GM hire]

Round 4: 9 th in the round, No. 111 overall

Round 4: 24 th in the round, No. 126 overall (via Minnesota)

Round 5: 6 th in the round, No. 140 overall (via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 5: 8 th in the round, No. 142 overall

Round 6: 13 th in the round, No. 190 overall

Round 7: 12 th in the round, No. 229 overall

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.