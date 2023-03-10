Open in App
Caldwell Parish, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of its official

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

5 days ago
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that its official, C.R. Martin, has passed away. The Sheriff’s Office has released the following statement:

Caldwell Sheriff Department is saddened by the loss of our co worker C R Martin. To know CR was to immediately know his love for Jesus. CR always kept us entertained with all his country humor and story telling. During our parish storms he worked many hours clearing trees, covering roofs with tarps and always had a smile on his face. His ministry went far beyond Outreach Baptist Church with the people he came in contact dailey. Our hearts are heavy but we find peace in knowing CR is with our Lord running and shouting as he now is in the presence of his Lord and Savior. We’re going to miss our brother.

Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office

