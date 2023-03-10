Open in App
Opelousas, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Opelousas caregiver arrested after reports of physical and verbal abuse

By Seth Linscombe,

5 days ago
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas woman was arrested on charges of cruelty to the infirmed after reports of verbal and physical abuse.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the Elderly Affairs section received a complaint on March 6 from the Louisiana Department of Health Adult Protective Services about a possible physical abuse case involving a 45-year-old infirmed female.

Charnette Latrell Guillory, 31 of Opelousas was arrested on March 8 for cruelty to persons with infirmities.

An investigation found that Guillory worked for a resident in a group home in Opelousas and was contracted through an agency based in Melville. The manager of the group home stated that the victim reported to her that Guillory punched the victim in the stomach at the end of January. The manager requested that Guillory be removed from the home.

The victim also stated Guillory would constantly yell at her and state that nobody wanted her and she was punched in the stomach while she was being bathed. Other residents in the group home witnessed Guillory yelling, cursing and belittling the victim daily. One resident said that Guillory and the victim would be in the bathroom with the door closed and the victim could be heard crying. Another resident witnessed Guillory punching the victim in the stomach.

Guillory was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and her bond was set at $5,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

