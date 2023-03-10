Meghan Trainor is Mercilessly Roasted By Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Acting Like My Pregnant Wife'

Forget about Spy Kids. Daryl Sabara just gave the best performance of his life while imitating wife Meghan Trainor , and we’re not the only ones who think so.

“You deserve an Emmy,” one commenter said.

The soon-to-be dad of two jumped on the “Acting Like My Pregnant Wife” trend in a TikTok on Thursday, and it’s so painfully accurate.

In the video that we’ve now watched an embarassing number of times (yes, it’s that funny!) he mercilessly roasts the singer for how desperate and dramatic she can be. And we want to be angry for him calling pregnant people out like that, but it’s hard not to crack up as he perfectly hits every nail on the head.

The TikTok cinematic masterpiece opens with footage of Sabara in a hotel room.

“Did you call for ice? I knew you wouldn’t call for ice,” he says with a pout after not getting the answer he wanted.

He then struggles to adjust the pillows on the bed to his liking. He slaps them, stacks them, and aggressively wraps himself around a body pillow before complaining about how uncomfortable he is. The actor then busts out laughing (we don’t blame him), breaking character.

The last one ☠️😂 @meghantrainor #wife #pregnantlife #pregnantwife

♬ Mother – Meghan Trainor

Next up, he ruthlessly makes fun of all the not-so-cute bodily functions and weird noises that come with being pregnant . There are the concerning-sounding burps, only pooping “pebbles,” and the endless farts. Because like it or not, pregnancy comes with lots and lots (and lots) of toots.

“Run in front of me,” he yells to Trainor’s bff Chris Olsen who is holding Riley (Sabara and Trainor’s toddler and our favorite little star ) as the group takes a walk. “I’m gonna fart, I’m gonna fart!”

All along, Trainor and Olsen are laughing hysterically in the background, filming Sabara’s antics. Commenters could not get over the actor’s cameo.

“Love that Chris is always there 🤣🤣🤣💕,” read one comment that got more than 82,000 likes.

“Chris on the floor laughing, I’m crying of laughter 🤣,” said another, earning a respectable 37,000 likes.

We also see Sabara in an elevator wearing a pink shirt, sunglasses, and carrying a giant water bottle. Of course, that bottle eventually gets dramatically passed over to Trainor because it’s “so heavy.” Sabara complains about something “not being right” and cannot believe he’s not getting the right amount of sympathy.

“Babe! Why are you laughing! I’m hurt! I’m really hurt!”

He then plays the mother of all pregnancy cards (excuse the pun): “I’m carrying your child,” he says with an irritated defiance.

Fans could not get over how relatable this video is, and honestly, we’re still recovering from how hard we laughed.

“😂🤣😂🤣 I feel this is my soul 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣,” one commenter said.

“This is how I act and I’m not even pregnant 😭,” said another.

“[The book] comes with a baby!” she said with a huge smile on her face before standing up to show off her bump and hugging Sabara.

