Chicago saw dramatic increase in car thefts in 2022: Report

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago is the fastest growing city for auto theft in the U.S., according to data released this week.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that auto thefts rose 55% in Chicago last year, more than every other city.

David Glawe with NICB told the Chicago Tribune that auto thefts have been increasing since the pandemic, partly due to supply chain issues.

California and Texas led the nation in thefts, but Illinois had the largest increase of any top 10 state, with thefts increasing by an estimated 35% between 2021 and 2022.

Thefts were up 7% nationwide, surpassing 1 million stolen vehicles for the first time since 2008.

