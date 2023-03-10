Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Martinez crashes net for OT goal as Golden Knights stop Lightning

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvMpD_0lEZtc7m00

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Martinez scored 3:09 into overtime to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

Jack Eichel’s shot from the slot was stopped by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the puck slipped through his pads and sat in the crease as Martinez dived to poke it into the open net for the win for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights.

“It’s that time of the year where every point is huge,” Knights goalie Jonathan Quick said. “It’s a great team over there and we battled hard for those two points.”

William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson and Keegan Kolesar scored for the Knights. Quick made 34 saves as the Golden Knights defeated the Lightning for the seventh time in 10 games since entering the NHL for the 2017-18 season. Quick earned his second victory in as many starts since being acquired from Columbus on March 3, one day after the Blue Jackets got him in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

“With some of the injuries, it presented an opportunity for me to come here,” said Quick, who helped the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. “Like I said when I first came here, if they need me in the net, I’ll be in the net.”

Brayden Point scored twice and Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists for Tampa Bay. Vasilevskiy finished with 17 saves as the Lightning slipped to 1-4-2 in their last seven games.

Despite the loss, Point said the Lightning did a lot of things right, especially at even strength.

“Better structure, limiting their chances,” he said. “Obviously the shortie hurt, but I thought our 5-on-5 game, for the most part, was good. We were skating, we were competing. That’s what we need right now to work our way out of a tough stretch.”

The Lightning trailed 3-1 before a scrum at 12:16 of the third period resulted in 11 minor penalties and 10 misconducts, five to each team. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper thought that even though his team got the extra minor and had to kill off a power play, his team got a jolt from the fireworks.

“You haven’t seen that picture of gloves and sticks on the ice like that in a long time,” Cooper said. “It’s a different era of hockey. This was back to the 1980s. But even though we came out of it short, I thought the melee gave us a boost out of it.”

The Lightning applied pressure and tied the game by scoring twice after pulling Vasilevskiy for an extra attacker. Kucherov made it a one-goal game with 2:07 remaining and then set up Point’s second of the game with 28 seconds left to force the extra period.

The Knights snapped a 1-1 tie when Karlsson scored short-handed 2:27 into the third period, then made it 3-1 on Stephenson’s power-play goal at 5:39.

“It was a nice win and a very tough game,” Karlsson said. “To come away with two points is a good feeling.”

The Golden Knights got off to a fast start, taking a 1-0 lead 27 seconds into the game. A bad Tampa Bay line change led to a 2-on-1 break that ended with Kolesar’s easy tap-in of Teddy Blueger’s pass.

Point tied the game and reached the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career at 4:28 when he grabbed the rebound of Kucherov’s shot and tucked it behind Quick from a bad angle. His second goal was his 41st, matching his career high in 2018-19.

“When we were in our own zone, we were quick on it,” Cooper said. “We were winning battles. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get two points.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Weekend wins feature new faces for Golden Knights
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Knights faceoff: ‘Nothing’s easy against the Flyers,’ Cassidy reminds streaking VGK
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Golden Knights faceoff: Stop in Carolina is third on five-game road swing
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Barbashev scores twice, leading Golden Knights past Flyers
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Plan ahead: Presidential visit to tie up traffic Tuesday night
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Where does the snow go? Historic San Bernardino snow levels pose flooding, increased runoff potential
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
NCAA Gymnast Olivia Dunne Stuns Fans with Bedazzled LSU Leotard in Trending TikTok
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Unlicensed, allegedly impaired Las Vegas driver collided with car head-on at 90 mph in 35-mph zone: police
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Body not discovered for 23 days at Las Vegas airport; whistleblower talks garage security
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Biden leaves Las Vegas following fundraiser, announces plans to lower cost of prescription drugs
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
3 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after southwest Las Vegas valley crash involving impaired driver
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Woman dies days after being hit in southwest Las Vegas retail parking lot
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Silence after investigation reveals body sat in Las Vegas airport short-term parking for 23 days
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Semi-truck crash causes traffic delays in Henderson
Henderson, NV1 hour ago
CCSD police responded to 78 violent calls to Las Vegas high school since start of school year
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas man accused of killing woman with pool cleaner takes plea deal, sentencing scheduled
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Pauly Shore And The Crustys At The Sand Dollar
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Carjacking leads to man’s murder, suspect burned car in tunnel near Las Vegas Strip: sources
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
The Bad Girl Of Comedy Comes To Vegas
Holladay, UT2 days ago
Illusionist David Blaine injured during Las Vegas performance
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man arrested in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting that left 1 in critical condition
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
6-vehicle crash shuts down traffic near North Las Vegas Airport
North Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee
Smyrna, TN22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy